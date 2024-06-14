Ranendra Pratap Swain takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar, Jun 14 (PTI) Odisha’s eight-time MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain was Friday administered oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the assembly by Governor Raghubar Das.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present at the Raj Bhavan here when Swain took oath.

"I was appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker on the recommendation of the CM,” Swain said.

Swain, a former minister and lawmaker from the Athagarh assembly segment in Cuttack district, will also conduct the election for appointment of a regular Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on June 20.

The newly elected members of the assembly will be administered oath by the Pro-tem Speaker for two days on June 18 and June 19, Swain said.

Sources said senior BJP leader Surama Padhy is tipped to be the next Speaker of the Odisha assembly. PTI AAM RBT