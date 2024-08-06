Ranganayaki elected as Mayor of Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Aug 6 (PTI) R Ranganayaki, ward 29 councillor from the ruling DMK, was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Mayor of Coimbatore Corporation.

She was the only candidate to file her nomination for the indirect election to the post necessitated owing to the resignation of A Kalpana recently.

The DMK has 96 councillors in the 100-member council in which three seats are represented by the AIADMK and one by an independent.

State Ministers: K N Nehru and S Muthusamy congratulated Ranganayaki on being elected as Coimbatore’s seventh Mayor.

They presented her with a sengol immediately after she took charge.