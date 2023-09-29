Rangasamy appeals to people to join hands to launch cleanliness campaign on Oct 1

Puducherry, Sept 29 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday urged people to come forward in large numbers to implement the cleanliness drive, Swachhata Hi Seva 2023, in the Union Territory on October 1.

Releasing the placards, highlighting the importance of the drive organized by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry across the country, he said the Municipalities, Commune Panchayats and the members of various voluntary organisations would take up the cleanliness drive at 10 a.m. on October 1 to ensure that Union Territory emerged a 'clean and tidy segment' for a healthy living.

The cleanliness drive would be a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the nation, whose birth anniversary would be celebrated on October 2, the CM said.

Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, Ministers and the District Collector E.Vallavan were among those present when the CM released the placards on `Swachhata Hi Seva 2023`.

The Centrally administered JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Post-graduate Medical Education and Research) here also announced that the institute would organize cleanliness drive in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on October 1.

A release from JIPMER stated that doctors, medical students and staff of JIPMER would jointly carry out the cleanliness drive by associating the public in Rock beach, the Bharathi Park and in Thondamanatham village near here on October 1. PTI COR ROH