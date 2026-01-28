Rangasamy condoles death of Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Puducherry, Jan 28 (PTI) Chief Minister of the Union Territory, N Rangasamy condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday.

In his condolence message, Rangasamy said, "I am shocked and saddened to hear the news that Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash today".

He said that Ajit Pawar had dedicated his life for the development of State of Maharashtra and for promoting the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Rangasamy said that the late leader was respected by the people for his dedicated services. "Ajit Pawar was a veteran leader known for his excellent administrative skill and was a good political savant. Ajit Pawar was known for his compassion, dedication and selfless public service," he added.

Rangasamy also conveyed his deep condolences to the members of the bereaved family and to all those who lost the great leader.

Rangasamy said he was also praying to the Almighty for peace for the departed soul. PTI Cor ADB