Rangasamy greets Nayab Singh Saini on being sworn in as Haryana CM

Puducherry, Oct 17 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday congratulated Nayab Singh Saini on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday.

In his message titled 'greetings from Puducherry' sent to Saini, Rangasamy said, "it is gratifying that the BJP has formed the government for the third consecutive term in Haryana and you have been sworn in as people's Chief Minister of the state's new government." Rangasamy, who is heading AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in Puducherry conveyed his heartiest wishes to Saini on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana to create "endless achievements". PTI COR ROH