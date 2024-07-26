Rangasamy not to attend Niti Aayog meet in Delhi on Saturday

Puducherry July 26 (PTI) Chief Minister N Rangasamy will not be attending the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled to be held on July 27 in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has cancelled his trip to the national capital, sources close to him said on Saturday.

It was revealed earlier in the day that Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-BJP coalition government, would travel to the national capital to attend the meet.

The sources said that as the Centre has already approved the budget proposals of Puducherry, the chief minister felt there was no necessity to attend the meeting. Rangasamy would however meet the Prime Minister in the course of time in New Delhi, the sources added.

The 2024-25 Budget for the Union Territory would be presented in the Assembly on August 2 by the CM. PTI CORR SA