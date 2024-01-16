Rangasamy pays tributes to saint Thiruvalluvar in Pondy

Puducherry, Jan 15 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Tamil poet saint Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, which is part of celebration of three day Pongal festival here.

Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, Ministers,legislators and delegates of various Tamil associations also paid homage at the statue of Thiruvalluvar situated in neighbouring Orleanpeth.

Chief Minister referred to the immortal message contained in the couplets Thiruvalluvar framed in his Thirukural, covering all aspects of human life, politics and economics, after garlanding the statue of the poet.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam offered prayers to cows in Mannadipet village near here. Former Transport Minister of Puducherry and AINRC legislator Chandrapriyanga greeted farmers during the celebration of Thiruvalluvar day in her constituency of Neduncadu in Karaikal region. PTI COR ROH