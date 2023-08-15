Rangasamy unfurls tricolour at Independence Day celebration, seeks continued support of people

Puducherry, Aug 15 (PTI) Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the Union Territory of Puducherry to celebrate the 76th Independence Day here on Tuesday.

He inspected a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry police after unfurling the flag. He took salute at the march past presented by contingents of police, ex-servicemen, fire service personnel and also school students.

Later, addressing the gathering, Rangasamy highlighted the schemes implemented by the territorial government to promote the welfare of the poor, the fishermen, students, farmers and unemployed youth.

The CM said law and order was maintained well in the Union Territory and "this has resulted in steep decline in crimes during this year when compared to the scenario seen in the past." Claiming that his government was implementing fast various welfare programes with the support of the people, he said, "I seek continued support of the people to frame more schemes and implement them to benefit the marginalised sections." Rangasamy further said the implementation of Smart city programme would ensure development of infrastructures to promote tourism, education and welfare of the poor and have nots.

The territorial government has spent 93.56 percent of Rs 11,500 crores earmarked under the revised estimate during 2022-2023.

As many as 16 departments had earmarked assistance covering a big chunk of beneficiaries under the direct beneft transfer scheme to promote their wellbeing.

An integrated complex to house Legislative Assembly would be constructed at a cost of Rs 528 crores in the neighbouring Thattanchavady and a National Law University would also come up at a cost of Rs 483 crores in Kalapet near here, he added.

The Chief Minister distributed medals to proficient police officials and also presented trophies and certificates to the volunteers of NCC.

Cultural troupes from various States presented the highlights of their respective state`s cultural features. Students from various schools also presented cultutural programmes.

Speaker R Selvam, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu, Ministers, legislators, freedom fighters and officials were among those who were present.

Rangasamy later unfurled the national flag on the precincts of the Assembly. PTI COR ROH