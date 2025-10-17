Rangoli, 80,000 diyas, selfie points planned for Ram Ki Paidi at Ayodhya Deepotsav

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A 'rangoli', 80,000 diyas and 20 special "selfie points" will await devotees at the Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya for the ninth edition of the 'Deepotsav' on October 19.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a huge celebration in the temple town this year.

At the Ayoydhya Deepotsav 2025, over 26 lakh lamps will be lit across 56 ghats, with more than 28 lakh lamps being arranged in advance, aiming to set a new world record.

The government said the 'rangoli' at Ram ki Paidi, a series of ghats on the banks of Saryu river, would be the largest ever.

"This year, the spectacle at Ram Ki Paidi will be unique with a 'rangoli' decorated with 80,000 diyas, presenting a stunning spectacle that will simultaneously showcase devotion, beauty, and the depth of art," an official statement said.

Twenty "selfie points", based on incidents mentioned in the Ramayana, will be installed at key locations, including Dharampath, Lata Chowk, Ram Ki Paidi, and Ramkatha Park.

The 'rangoli' design incorporates traditional symbols such as the Kalash, Swastika, and Lotus flower, the statement.

Fifty students from the arts department of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya, have designed the 'rangoli', and they have been tasked with making it for the Deepotsav, it said.

Dr Sarita Dwivedi, the chief coordinator of the 'rangoli' at Ram Ki Paidi, said it was a spiritual experience for those involved in the project. PTI CDN SHS SHS SKY SKY