Rangotsav 2026 begins with grand Holi celebrations in UP's Barsana

Lucknow/Mathura (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) The Holi festival in the Braj region commenced with great grandeur, divinity, and enthusiasm on Tuesday with the 'Rangotsav 2026' celebrations in Barsana, according to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Held at the spacious grounds of Shri Radha Bihari Inter College, the event showcased a unique blend of color, essence, and devotion. The cultural presentations were inaugurated by the UP Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills Minister, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, who lit the ceremonial lamp.

With the lighting of the lamp, the entire campus echoed with chants of "Radhe-Radhe." Minister Chaudhary extended his congratulations to the audience on the occasion of Rangotsav.

He emphasised that the people of Braj consider Lord Krishna and Radha Rani as part of their family. "Earlier, Barsana's Lathmar Holi was celebrated as a prominent festival in northern India, but its popularity has now reached new heights and is known worldwide," he said.

He also credited the current government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for enabling devotees to participate in the Holi celebrations. Chaudhary added that no matter how educated a saint may be, their austerity remains incomplete without visiting Brajbhumi.

"We have a responsibility to maintain and beautify this holy land," he remarked.

Chaudhary further highlighted the development of tourism and religious sites throughout the state, attributing these changes to the work of the present government. He noted that the image of Uttar Pradesh has transformed due to these efforts.

The cultural evening was marked by soulful performances of Radha-Krishna's Rasiya, traditional Holi songs, and devotional bhajans by artists Mishra Bandhu, Vivek Mehta, Poonam Didi, and Kumar Satyam.

The arrangements for the festival were made in accordance with the guidelines of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and were completed in a highly systematic manner.

In attendance at the ceremony were Suraj Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, Vice President Shailaja Kant Mishra, Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap, Deputy Inspector General of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, along with senior officers from the administrative and police departments.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure safety and prevent potential rioters during various Holi-related events in Mathura, including the famous Lathmar Holi of Barsana, security personnel will be deployed among the crowds, disguised as 'Huriyars' and ordinary devotees, to monitor any suspicious activities.

The centuries-old tradition of 'Lathmar Holi', where women playfully hit men with sticks, is set to be celebrated in Barsana on February 25.