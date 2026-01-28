Rangsons Aerospace, Exide energy to employ over 600 GTTC students in K'taka

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) Rangsons Aerospace, a leading aerospace manufacturing company, on Wednesday signed a MoU with the state-run GTTC to recruit nearly 200 diploma students trained in the institution, officials said.

In a similar move, Exide Energy, a leading battery manufacturer, also inked an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to employ around 400 GTTC students, they said.

Several other companies have also signed MoUs with Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) to recruit its students who have undergone advanced, industry-oriented skill training, officials said.

The MoUs were signed at the GTTC campus in Rajajinagar here during its Alumni Meet, held in the presence of Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil.

According to an official statement, Rangsons Aerospace, which manufactures hoses, tubes and ducts for fluid distribution, satellite communication systems, thermal management solutions, AI-driven software and embedded systems for defence and aerospace applications, said GTTC graduates fit seamlessly into job roles with minimal additional training.

"We are looking to recruit nearly 200 professionals across 35 trades, including welding, CNC operations, setting and programming, laser cutting, fitting, sheet metal, tooling and design engineering, quality control and non-destructive testing. GTTC is one such institution where students are trained comprehensively in all these skills," said Sandesh P Satish, Chief Human Resources Officer, Rangsons Aerospace, after signing the MoU.

Subhash Srinivas, Head, Manufacturing Engineering, Exide Energy, said the company was keen on hiring freshers with skill training in mechanical engineering, high-end automation, electronics and electrical streams.

"Such industry-ready talent is readily available at GTTC," he noted.

Meanwhile, Gagan Aggarwal, Head of the UK-based NPTC Group of Colleges, said the MoU signed with GTTC aims to strengthen advanced manufacturing and engineering skills, with a focus on global skills benchmarking, faculty upskilling and industry-ready training.