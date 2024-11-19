Rani Lakshmibai's bravery continues to inspire generations: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary and said her bravery and efforts in the freedom struggle continue to inspire generations.

Lakshmi Bai played a pivotal role in the 1857 rebellion against British rule which is also characterised as India's first war of independence. She laid down her life while bravely fighting British forces to resist their attempt to annex her kingdom.

"Tributes to the fearless Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, a true embodiment of courage and patriotism, on her Jayanti. Her bravery and efforts in the fight for freedom continue to inspire generations," Modi said in a post on X.

Her leadership during times of adversity showed what true determination is, the prime minister said.