Ranjan Gogoi questioning jurisprudence of Constitution's basic structure shocking, says Cong

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said former CJI and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi "questioning the jurisprudence of the basic structure of the Constitution" was "shocking".

The party asked if this was the "BJP's trick" to begin the "full-fledged dismantling" of the Constitution.

The Congress' attack on the ruling party came after Gogoi, while participating in the debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, said, "There is a book by (TR) Andhyarujina, the former solicitor general, on the Kesavananda Bharati case." "Having read the book, my view is that the doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution has a very debatable jurisprudential basis. I would not say anything more than this," the former chief justice of India said.

Reacting to his remarks made in Rajya Sabha, Congress general secretary in-charge organization K C Venugopal said, "Shocking that a former CJI questions the jurisprudence of the basic structure of the Constitution." "Is this the BJP's trick to begin the full-fledged dismantling of the Constitution of India," he asked.

Does the BJP think that democracy, equality, secularism, federalism, and judicial independence are all "debatable" ideas, the Congress leader posed.

"Not surprising that those who have no regard for constitutional principles are now propping up a former CJI with a 'debatable' track record to begin their attack on the Constitution through this very dangerous throwaway line," Venugopal said on Twitter.

"What is Mr Gogoi's argument? Is he saying that there is nothing called the basic structure that should be protected?" he said and asked whether the government endorses this. "They must categorically oppose this line of thought or it will be clear that the BJP has now started a process to destroy the core tenets of our Constitution," Venugopal said.

Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said the bill to replace an ordinance for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government is "perfectly, legitimately valid". PTI ASK NSD NSD