Ranji triumph energises J-K youth, reflects democratisation of opportunities: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the historic Ranji Trophy victory of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has energised youngsters and reflected the democratisation of opportunities that have led to a renewed sense of aspiration and self-confidence among them in the region.

The minister of state in the prime minister's office was speaking to the media after hosting the winning team at his residence here.

The minister felicitated the players, coaching staff and officials for their remarkable campaign in India's premier domestic cricket tournament and congratulated them for bringing laurels to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union territory bagged their maiden Ranji Trophy title, holding eight-time champions Karnataka to a draw in which the former gained a 291-run first innings lead at Hubballi on February 28.

Talking to reporters, Singh described the victory as a proud moment and said the achievement proved that there was never any shortage of talent or potential among the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our boys have won the Ranji Trophy. This proves there was never a shortage of talent, ability or potential among our children. When they are given the right opportunity at the right time, they display confidence, focus and a strong spirit of hard work," he said.

Sharing the felicitation moments on X, the minister wrote, "…their remarkable achievement has not only energised the entire youth community of this region but also vindicated the belief that democratisation of opportunities and a level playing field, provided under the dispensation headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has led to an aspirational surge and renewed self-confidence among the youth." The minister also lauded the role of the team's support staff and administrators, including BCCI president Mithun Manhas and member administration, JKCA, Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta, saying they deserved appreciation for guiding the team and ensuring a fair and professional environment.

"Earlier, there had been concerns about the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, particularly regarding the selection process, but this time the selections were carried out without discrimination or bias, and the players were trained in a focused manner by the coaching staff," the minister said.

Singh said the team's success also reflected broader changes taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that increased opportunities for youngsters had led to a rise in aspiration and self-confidence across the region.

Highlighting examples of youth achievements, he referred to recent civil services examination results, noting that candidates from humble backgrounds in the Kashmir Valley had secured top ranks, while earlier, a student from Poonch had also emerged among the top performers in the country.

He pointed to the success of initiatives such as lavender cultivation in areas like Bhaderwah, which he said had contributed to what is widely referred to as the "Purple Revolution", with other hill states adopting similar models.

Singh expressed confidence that the young people of Jammu and Kashmir would play a major role in India's growth story and contribute to the vision of a developed nation, or 'Viksit Bharat'.