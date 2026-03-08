Ranji Triumph to inspire new generation of cricketers in J&K: Ajay Sharma

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Head coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, Ajay Sharma, on Sunday said the side’s historic victory in the Ranji Trophy has opened a new chapter for cricket in the Union Territory and expressed hope that the achievement will inspire more players from the region to reach the national stage.

Reflecting on the journey, the coach said the triumph was the result of belief, teamwork and a positive environment created within the squad.

“When I first came here, things were a little difficult, but today as a coach I feel proud. All the credit goes to the boys who created history. We did not have big star players, but we had belief.

"The players were made to realise that they are talented and if they want, they can do wonders,” Sharma told PTI Videos here.

He said a strong team culture played a crucial role in the campaign, with players supporting each other through good and hard times.

“When a player performs well, everyone praises him, but when someone is struggling he needs support. We made sure that players who were down were backed by the team. That created an environment where the players were fighting for each other,” he said.

The coach said the victory had given the team a new level of confidence and ensured that Jammu and Kashmir cricket would now be taken seriously across the country.

“The boys now know they can beat any team. Earlier some teams may have taken Jammu and Kashmir lightly, but that will not happen anymore,” he said.

Looking ahead, he expressed hope that improved infrastructure, including the proposed international cricket stadium in the region, would further accelerate the growth of the sport.

“At present we do not have enough grounds, but once a modern stadium with proper facilities comes up it will give a big boost to cricket here,” he said.

The coach also said the team’s success could help more players from Jammu and Kashmir move closer to national recognition.

“When we play the Irani Cup against the Rest of India, it will be like knocking on the doors of the Indian team. Our players cannot be ignored now,” he said, adding “even IPL franchises will start noticing them. Many of these boys have the talent to go on and represent India.” Sharing his emotional response to the achievement, the coach said the historic win had been a deeply personal moment for him as well.

“As a player I had success while playing for Delhi, but I also went through many struggles. These boys have given me a new life as a coach,” he said.

The coach said the real impact of the victory would be felt in the coming months as it inspires a new generation of cricketers in the region.

"Earlier many families did not support their children in pursuing cricket seriously, but now things will change. Youngsters will see what these boys have achieved and will start believing that they too can make a career in cricket," he said.