Ranji Trophy: Uttarakhand take crucial first-innings lead vs Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Opener Avneesh Sudha, skipper Kunal Chandela and Jagadeesha Suchith struck assured and composed half-centuries as Uttarakhand took a crucial first-innings lead against Jharkhand, reaching 282 for 5 in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Saturday.

After Jharkhand were dismissed for a paltry 235 on the opening day, Uttarakhand resumed day two at four without loss, curbing their attacking instincts and opting for sensible cricket to make their intentions clear from the outset.

Opener Avneesh Sudha showed determination in his 120-ball 64, playing the waiting game and scoring only off loose deliveries. Along with partner Bhupen Lalwani (24), he put on a 41-run stand before further consolidating the innings with skipper Kunal Chandela (68 off 112 balls), the pair adding 99 runs to frustrate the Jharkhand bowlers.

After the departures of the set batters, spin allrounder Jagadeesha Suchith (60 not out off 135 balls) and wicketkeeper-batter Saurabh Rawat (32 off 70 balls) dug in with a further 64-run partnership, helping Uttarakhand cruise past Jharkhand's first-innings total and secure a vital 47-run lead with five wickets still in hand.

Giving Jagadeesha company was Shashwat Dangwal (14 not out).

Uttarakhand will look to consolidate their lead on Sunday in the five-day contest and apply further pressure on the opponents, whose bowlers lacked incisiveness and bite and were also frustrated as Uttarakhand batters played with straight bats to the tougher deliveries and largely avoided aerial strokes.

None of the three half-centurions struck a single six, underlining their fortitude and determination to grind it out rather than throw away their wickets.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 235 all out.

Uttarakhand 282 for 5 in 87 overs (Avneesh Sudha 64, Kunal Chandela 68; Saurabh Shekhar 1/46, Aditya Singh 1/48).