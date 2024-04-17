Ranjit Chautala asked to appear in person before Haryana Speaker over resignation as MLA

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Three weeks after Ranjit Singh Chautala resigned from the Haryana assembly as an Independent MLA subsequent to joining the BJP, he has been called to meet the Speaker in person next week.

Advertisment

The resignation of Ranjit Chautala, 78, is still under consideration. Last month, he was named by the BJP as its candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha seat after he joined the party.

The independent MLA from Rania seat in Sirsa district had sent his resignation to Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on March 24.

The Speaker said on Wednesday that Ranjit Chautala's resignation came through a messenger on March 24 and is under consideration.

Advertisment

"The MLA has been asked to appear in person on April 23. As Vidhan Sabha Speaker, it is my responsibility that if any member resigns from the Vidhan Sabha, it is for us to verify that the resignation has not been sent under any pressure or compulsion," Gupta said.

Once he appears in person, he will clarify things and after this any decision (on Ranjit Chautala's resignation as MLA) will be taken, the Speaker said speaking to the media on the sidelines of a party event in Panchkula.

Gupta is a BJP MLA from Panchkula.

Advertisment

Asked if Chautala's resignation as Vidhan Sabha member will be accepted on the same day, he said, "If we are satisfied, it can be accepted the same day." Last month, after the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the Haryana chief minister, Ranjit Chautala again became the power minister in the Saini-led BJP government.

Ranjit Chautala and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joined the BJP on March 24 and were named as the party's candidates from Hisar and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seats respectively.

As an Independent MLA, Ranjit Chautala had extended support to the BJP when it fell short of majority on its own after the 2019 assembly elections. He was later made power and jails minister. PTI SUN KSS KSS