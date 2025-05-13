Ranthambore attack: Placing baits may be making tigers less wary of humans, says experts

Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) Proximity to humans may have made tigers launch a fatal attack in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, wildlife experts have said.

They, in specific, raised concerns about the practice of placing bait for a tigress and her cubs near Jogi Mahal close to the Zone-3 gate of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

A senior forest official said bait was placed in the area to support Tigress Arrowhead, who was unable to hunt. The bait was intended for her and her three cubs.

Experts, however, believe this repeated feeding, brought by vehicles, may have caused the cubs to lose their natural wariness of humans.

The tiger that fatally attacked forest ranger Devendra Chaudhary on Sunday near Jogi Mahal is suspected to be the same animal involved in the killing of a 7-year-old boy on April 16 near the Trinetra Ganesh Temple within the reserve.

Ranthambore authorities have submitted a report to the forest department and are awaiting instructions on how to handle the situation.

Ranger Devendra Chaudhary was attacked while on duty in the historic Jogi Mahal area on Sunday.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the tiger involved in both incidents could be one of Tigress Arrowhead's cubs, now around 20 months old, who have shown increasingly bold behavior around people.

After the boy's death in April, reserve authorities had recommended relocating the cubs to a non-tourism zone. However, no decision was made.

Wildlife expert Dinesh Verma Durani said that baiting was started because Tigress Arrowhead was unable to hunt.

"This routine likely led the cubs to become accustomed to human presence. The ranger got down the vehicle and walked. It is possible that the tiger was already there, prompting the attack," he said.

Durani emphasised the importance of ensuring the identification of the tiger responsible before taking any relocation measures.

"If relocation is deemed necessary, only the animal proven to be involved in the attacks should be moved," he cautioned.

Official sources said that the tigress suspected in both attacks is 'Kankati', Arrowhead's daughter.

Balendu Singh, former honorary wildlife warden of Sawai Madhopur, called for a minimised human intervention.

"To a tiger, a walking human may resemble a bear, making him appear as prey. People in vehicles are typically safe, but stepping out makes them vulnerable," he said.

Singh also advocated for involving local experts in wildlife management and planning.

He said tigers have survived for centuries without artificial waterholes or a human-provided prey base and that such waterholes should be made only where necessary to help reduce human intrusion.

Singh noted that as cubs mature, they naturally establish their own territories and disperse to other areas – a process that will help manage Ranthambore's growing tiger population.

On the other hand, safaris have been suspended in two of the park's ten zones and public access to the Trinetra Ganesh Temple has also been halted as a precaution.

The recent incidents have led to many hotel bookings being canceled.

Currently, there are approximately 15 adult tigers and cubs inhabiting the 57 sq km area surrounding Jogi Mahal.

The Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is home to a total of 72 tigers, including both adults and cubs.

Once a private game reserve of the royal House of Jaipur, Ranthambore National Park and Tiger Reserve is one of the world's best known wilderness areas.

Located 14 kilometres from Sawai Madhopur and at the junction of some of the geologically oldest mountain ranges - the Aravallis and Vindhyas - Ranthambore offers some of the finest opportunities for sighting tigers in the wild.

A mix of rolling hills and crags, and meadows, lakes and rivulets, this dry-deciduous forest system is home to a variety of flora and fauna.

Apart from the tiger, Ranthambore is home to sloth bear, leopard, caracal, jackal, fox, hyena and mongoose.

The landscape is dominated by the 10th century fortress of Ranthambore while the valleys have numerous cenotaphs, ruins and abandoned settlements overcome by nature.

Tiger safari is the famous tourist activity in the park, which is open from October to June.