Ranya gold smuggling: Karnataka govt sends DGP Rao on compulsory leave

New Delhi: The Karnataka State Government on Saturday placed K. Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police (DGP) and Additional Director General of Police for Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., on compulsory leave, effective immediately.

The decision, announced on Saturday, follows an official inquiry into allegations of misuse of power and potential nepotism, linked to the arrest of Rao’s stepdaughter, Kannada actress Ranya Rao, in a high-profile gold smuggling case.

The inquiry was initiated after Ranya Rao, a well-known figure in the Kannada film industry, was arrested on March 3, 2025, by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Authorities seized 14.2 kg of gold, concealed in the form of biscuits strapped to her body, as she arrived from Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed her alleged involvement in a broader gold smuggling syndicate, with reports suggesting she may have leveraged her stepfather’s influential position to evade scrutiny or facilitate her activities.

The Karnataka government’s notification, issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary and signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijayanagara Sountha, cited “compulsory leave with immediate effect” for Rao, pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The order was addressed to the Principal Accountant General, Bengaluru, and copied to multiple senior officials, including the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Karnataka Police Chief.

Rao, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been a prominent figure in Karnataka’s police administration, holding key roles such as Managing Director of the Karnataka Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The gold smuggling scandal involving Ranya Rao has drawn significant attention, with additional arrests, including that of her associate, Tarun Konduru Raju, a member of a prominent Bengaluru business family.

The DRI’s investigation revealed that data extracted from Rao’s mobile phone and laptop pointed to a coordinated effort within a smuggling syndicate, raising questions about potential complicity or negligence by senior officials, including family members in positions of power.

Earlier today, Ranya alleged that officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) assaulted her and forced her to sign blank and typed papers.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Director General of the DRI in Bengaluru on March 6, Ranya claimed that a false case had been foisted on her.

She stated that she was wrongly accused of carrying more than 14 kg of gold upon her return from Dubai.

"Your officers did not permit me to explain that I am innocent in this matter," alleged Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao.