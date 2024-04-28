Rape accused, 2 more held in Jammu firing incidents

Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) Three men including a rape accused were arrested with a country-made pistol in connection with two separate firing incidents here, a police officer said here on Sunday.

Advertisment

The men were held in connection with an incident of firing at a sweets shop in Miran Sahib and a house in nearby R S Pura in the outskirts of the city late Saturday evening.

Though no one was hurt, the gunfire was enough to strike panic among the people.

"We cracked both the cases of firing within 15 hours by arresting three members of Arun Choudhary alias 'Abu Jatt' gang. Investigations revealed that Choudhary, who is lodged in Kathua jail, was the masterminded behind the firing linked to ransom threat," Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar told reporters.

Advertisment

Immediately after the twin firing incidents, police had lodged separate cases and conducted raids at various places.

"CCTV footages from the place of occurrence and adjacent areas were also collected and analysed, leading to the arrest of the three main accused along with the weapon of offence," Kumar said.

He identified the three as Guga, Krish and Kulbir Bhagat alias Rinku – all residents of R S Pura.

Advertisment

Bhagat was found to be named in a rape case registered at Bishna Police Station Bishna, while Guga was booked in four cases at R S Pura Police Station last year.

A motorcycle and a scooter used by the accused during the firing incidents were also seized, the officer said, adding police is investigating the role of people who may have provided logistic support to them.

Police are also verifying the authenticity of a few social media accounts through which Choudhary claimed responsibility for the firing incidents, Kumar said. PTI TAS TAS VN VN