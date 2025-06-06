Rape accused absconding for 10 years nabbed near Kerala-TN border

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jun 6 (PTI) A man accused in a rape case, who had been on the run for over a decade after securing bail, was apprehended near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border following a days-long operation, police said on Friday.

Appukkuttan (39), a native of Manjathodu in Ranni in the district, was charged with raping two tribal women here in 2011.

Though he was initially arrested, he got bail and and absconded, evading the court proceedings, a police statement said.

In 2015, a court issued a warrant against the man and the police arrested him again. However, the accused jumped bail once more and went into hiding.

According to police, he was caught from near the forest checkpost in Aryankavu on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. He had been avoiding detection for years by not using a mobile phone or staying in one place for long.

A special investigation team under the supervision of Ranni Deputy Superintendent of Police R Jayaraj caught the accused.

He was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, police added. PTI LGK ROH