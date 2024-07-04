Rape accused absconding for 22 years held in Palghar's Nalasopara

Palghar, Jul 4 (PTI) A gangrape accused was held in Palghar in Maharashtra after being on the run for 22 years, a police official said on Thursday.

On January 2, 2002, a woman was abducted by four persons, including Michael alias Tippu Ram Shiroman Pandey (46), and raped in Nalosopara, MBVV Central Crime Branch senior inspector Rahul Rakha said.

"We arrested two persons soon after but Michael and one person identified as Shankar remained elusive. We got a tip off that Michael lived near a temple in Nalasopara and drove a rickshaw for a living. We formed a team and held him on Wednesday," Rakha said.

Efforts continue to nab Shankar, the Crime Branch official said. PTI COR BNM