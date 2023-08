Kendrapara (Odisha), Jul 25 (PTI) A rape accused who was absconding for more than four years was arrested by police from Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, an officer said.

The accused had allegedly raped a 34-year-old married woman four years ago in front of her two children. He was absconding since then.

Acting on the tip-off, police arrested Maheswar Sahoo (55), from his house in Kalasapur village, said the Inspector of Nikirai police station, Jyotimayee Sethi.