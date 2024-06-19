Rape accused absconding for three years arrested in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old man, who was convicted for life imprisonment and was on the run for three years after he was granted parole in a kidnapping and rape case of a minor girl, officials on Wednesday said.

The accused had raped a five-year-old girl after kidnapping her in Bawana area of outer north Delhi, police said.

"Accused was released on parole in April 2020 due to COVID-19 situation. He did not surrender in jail on his due date in February 2021. On receiving information from the jail authorities, a team was formed to nab the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Amit Goel.

The police said they got information that the accused was hiding in Delhi's Nangloi area and added that he was arrested from there on June 11.

"He revealed that he used to live in JJ colony in Bawana in 2012. He enticed the victim on the pretext of giving something and took her to Bawana canal and raped her. After parole, he did not return to jail and was changing his address," said the DCP. PTI BM AS AS