Rape accused arrested after gunfight in MP's Guna

Guna (MP), Nov 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a 40-year-man, accused of raping a 10-year-old girl, after a brief encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, officials said on Monday.

The accused, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, suffered a gunshot wound on his leg in the encounter on Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Sinha told reporters.

The man, identified as Mukesh Jatav, allegedly raped the minor on November 6, according to police officials.

The accused had approached the victim and her mother when they were going home after selling their maize crop and purchasing wheat flour, they said.

The man told the victim's mother that the shopkeeper paid her Rs 100 less and he will ensure to get that amount back. He then asked the woman to send her daughter with him to the shop to fetch the balance amount, the officials said.

Later, the girl was found unconscious in Myana area of the district, they said.

On Sunday evening, when efforts were made to nab the accused, he fired two shots at the police team, Sinha said.

The police team fired in self-defence during which the accused suffered a leg injury, he said.

The man was arrested at around 7.30 pm after a brief encounter near a temple and was admitted to hospital, the official said. PTI COR ADU GK