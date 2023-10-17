Rape accused dies in police custody in J-K's Poonch, probe ordered

Poonch/Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) A man who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district died in police custody, prompting the administration to order a magisterial probe into the matter on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

"A report was received from Surankote sub-divisional magistrate that Ulfat Hussain of Marhote village attempted suicide by hanging inside the lockup of Surankote police station on Monday," District Magistrate, Poonch Yasin M Choudhary said.

He said Hussain was implicated in a case of alleged abduction and rape of a woman and was apprehended by the police based on a complaint filed by the victim on October 9.

The family members of the deceased have requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Hussain as they allege custodial death.

SDM Mohd Jhangir Khan has been appointed as the inquiry officer to conduct a comprehensive magisterial enquiry into the matter, the official said. PTI COR/AB AB NB NB