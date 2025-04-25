Rape accused dies of beating in UP's Meerut

Hapur (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old rape accused beaten by some villagers succumbed to wounds in a hospital here on Thursday, police said.

Shravan was accused of raping a 10-year-old Dalit girl in the Garhmukteshwar area. The incident allegedly happened on April 17.

Police have arrested the father and uncle of the rape victim in connection with his death.

According to police, Shravan was caught by the girl's family and some villagers at the alleged crime scene and severely beaten. A video of the incident also surfaced online.

Shravan was arrested and admitted to Meerut Medical Hospital under police custody.

He died around 3 am Thursday, Garhmukteshwar Circle Officer Varun Mishra said.

"On the basis of the complaint of the deceased's family, a case was registered earlier and two accused including the father and uncle of the rape victim were arrested and legal action is being taken," the officer said.