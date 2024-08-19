Rape accused held in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 19, (PTI) A 24-year-old dance choreographer was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a student on August 18, police said on Monday.

The accused, a resident of HSR Layout, is identified as Mukeshwaran, who is originally from Tamil Nadu and settled in Bengaluru in 2003, they said.

“As far as we know there are no previous cases against him, we are investigating further in this regard. We will be producing him in the court, we are asking for a week for further investigation,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Sara Fathima to PTI. The 21-year-old survivor had hitched a ride from the accused, after partying at Koramangala. The accused had taken her to an isolated location and tried to rape her. The attempt was foiled by the survivor’s friends who had reached there following her SOS message. The survivor had sent her live location to her friends.

When they reached the location, the accused had fled the scene and the friends took the traumatised survivor to the hospital.

The HSR Layout police registered a case under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday. PTI JR ROH