Rape accused Malayalam rapper Vedan's location being monitored: Police

Kochi: Police on Thursday said that it was actively monitoring the location of well-known Malayalam rapper Vedan, also known as Hirandas Murali, who has been accused of "raping" a lady doctor on several occasions between 2021-2023 at various places in the state.

Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya told reporters here that the rapper's current location was being monitored, but made it clear that Vedan was not being considered as absconding at present.

He also said that Vedan has moved an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court and till it is taken up, the investigative process will continue.

"Questioning of witnesses and collecting materials related to the case will go on," the officer added.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on same woman) of the IPC has been registered against the rapper at Thrikkakara police station on the lady doctor's complaint.

According to the doctor's complaint, there have been some financial transactions between her and Vedan, police had said earlier.

Vedan had faced allegations of wrongdoing in the past as well.

He was arrested and then released on bail in April this year in a drug case.

Shortly thereafter, he was arrested and then released on bail by the Forest Department in connection with a leopard tooth found in his possession.

Besides these, a complaint was lodged against him in May this year by a BJP leader accusing him of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoting caste-based division through his music.