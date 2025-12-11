Rape accused tries to attack police in Rajkot, shot in leg

Rajkot, Dec 11 (PTI) Police shot a rape accused in the leg, leaving him injured, after he allegedly tried to attack them during evidence collection in Gujarat's Rajkot district, officials said on Thursday.

A policeman was also injured in the incident which occurred in the Atkot area on Wednesday, they said.

Ramsingh Dadvejar, a farm labourer, had been arrested for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl playing in a paddy field near Kanpar village in the district on December 4, a police official said.

The accused, who worked on a farm, allegedly dragged the girl into a nearby bush and raped her. He also inserted a rod into the girl's private parts and left her bleeding, he said.

The police nabbed him within hours of the incident.

He was later produced in a court which remanded him in police custody till December 15, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Vijaysinh Gurjar said.

During the course of the collection of evidence, the accused was on Wednesday taken to a field where he claimed to have thrown the iron rod he used to inflict injuries on the victim, an Atkot police station official said.

At that time, the accused allegedly attacked a policeman with an iron rod, injuring the latter's hand. Two police personnel then fired at him to prevent him from attacking, he said.

"Two policemen used their service revolver to fire two rounds at the rape accused in the Atkot police station area in self-defence after he tried to attack them with an iron rod. The accused was injured in both legs," Gurjar said.

The injured policeman and the accused were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The accused was later shifted to Rajkot Civil Hospital for further treatment, he said. PTI COR KA PD GK