Rape accused who escaped from police custody in Sikkim, arrested again

Gangtok, May 29 (PTI) A man, who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager and escaped from the custody of Rangpo police station in Sikkim, was arrested again from a village bordering West Bengal, a police officer said on Thursday.

The accused was located and apprehended after an extensive search operation in a forested area near the Singlebong village on the Rangpo-West Bengal Border, the police officer said..

The police combed the area and the accused rapist was arrested within 19 hours, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rangpo police station, Dichen Tshomo, said.

"We had our inputs and we caught him," she said.

The accused man (24) was arrested under relevant sections of the BNS.

He was arrested on May 27 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He managed to escape from the Rangpo police station on the pretext of using the restroom around 2.30 am on Wednesday after injuring a policeman. PTI CORR SBN SBN