Rape accused, woman absconder arrested in J-K’s Doda, Reasi

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) A rape accused and a woman absconder were arrested in separate incidents in Doda and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Sunil Kumar, who was wanted for rape and criminal breach of trust, was arrested in a well-coordinated operation from Doda, a police spokesperson said.

He said the case against Kumar, a resident of Sindra Bala, was registered at Janipur police station, Jammu sometime back but he evaded his arrest and went underground.

In another case, police have successfully apprehended a woman who had been evading arrest for the last 17 years from Katra area of Reasi district.

The woman was wanted in a case related to abduction and rape in Bhaderwah area of Doda in 2008, the spokesperson said.

Following her arrest, the accused was produced before the fast track court in Doda and she was subsequently lodged in district Jail Bhaderwah on judicial remand till November 13. PTI TAS NB