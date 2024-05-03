Rape accused's house set on fire by victim's kin in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur: The relatives of a rape and murder victim allegedly set the accused's house on fire in Rajasthan's Dausa, police said on Friday. According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night. However, no one was present in the house. Superintendent of Police Ranjeeta Sharma said that a married woman was allegedly raped and murdered on April 27 and her body was found the next day. The accused in the case was arrested on April 29, she said.

A group of people reached the accused’s house and set it on fire. The house got partially burnt, she said.

Deputy SP Manpur Deepak Meena said that 7-8 people who were involved in the incident received burn injuries and they were admitted to a hospital. He further alleged that they also damaged a police vehicle. The rape accused is still in police custody, he said.