Rape and murder of woman: Dowry harassment case registered against husband

Thane, Jul 16 (PTI) Days after a married woman was raped and murdered in the district, a case of alleged dowry harassment has been registered against her husband, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was allegedly raped by three priests working at a temple in Sheel-Daighar area near Dombivli on July 6, and later murdered. The trio have been arrested.

Following the murder and arrests, the woman's father lodged a complaint stating that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry, said an official of NRI police station in Navi Mumbai.

They even took away her child when she came to stay with the parents, and while under stress she visited the Ganesh temple on July 6, the complaint said.

No arrest has been made in the dowry harassment case yet, the police official said.