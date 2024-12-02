Rape and rioting case: BJP councillor from Gujarat's Anand held

Anand, Dec 2 (PTI) A BJP councillor from Gujarat's Anand municipality was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and attacking her kin, a police official said.

Ward 6 councillor Dilip alias Dipu Prajapati, who was on the run following registration of FIR last month, was arrested from Vasad village of Anand on Saturday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police JN Panchal.

"Last month, a married women living in Anand town had approached us claiming Prajapati allegedly entered her house and raped her when she was alone. When he was caught by her family members outside the house, Prajapati called his two brothers and six men to the spot and attacked the family," the Deputy SP said.

"Based on her complaint, Anand town police had registered an FIR against Prajapati and others on the charges of rape and rioting. Prajapati's brothers Bharat and Kamlesh as well as six others were nabbed last month," he added.

A local court has remanded him in police custody till Monday evening, Panchal said.

Prajapati has been suspended from all posts as well as primary membership of the BJP after the FIR was registered. PTI COR PJT BNM