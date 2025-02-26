Pune bus rape: Protestors vandalize security office of Swargate station

Pune: Protesters led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More on Wednesday vandalized the security office at the Swargate bus station in the city after a woman was allegedly raped inside an MSRTC bus on the premises.

Sena (UBT) workers smashed the window panes and furniture inside the security office while women activists shouted slogans against the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the incident.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary Shiv Shahi AC bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on early Tuesday morning at the busy Swargate station.

The accused was identified as Dattatraya Gade, a petty criminal, and police have formed eight teams to track him down, said an official.