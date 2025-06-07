Rape case accused escapes from police custody

Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) A 21-year-old facing trial on charges of raping a minor girl escaped from police custody near the Kalyan court premises while he was being handcuffed, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when Chaitanya Shinde was being brought to the police van after appearing in court.

"As police officers were attempting to handcuff him, Shinde forcefully jerked free and fled," a police official said.

Shinde was arrested on charges of kidnap, rape, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded to judicial custody until June 20 by the local court in Kalyan.

"Despite an immediate chase by the two accompanying policemen, the accused managed to disappear into the crowd near the bustling Kalyan railway station," the official said.

Police have registered a case under section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), he added.

Police have formed multiple teams to trace Shinde, a resident of Roha in Raigad district. CCTV camera footage is also being scanned. PTI COR NSK