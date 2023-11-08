Rape case against govt officer: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed against suspended city government officer Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani in a case of alleged rape of a minor.

While Khakha is accused of raping the minor several times and impregnating her, his wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

Special Judge (POCSO) Richa Parihar took cognisance of the charge sheet, saying there was prima facie sufficient material to proceed against the accused persons.

The judge also directed the prosecuting agency to supply copies of the charge sheet to the accused, both of whom are currently in judicial custody.

The court will further hear the matter on December 5.

Khakha had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021. She was staying at the residence of the accused, a family friend, after her father passed away on October 1, 2020, the police had said. PTI UK DV DV