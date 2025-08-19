Rape case: Kerala HC grants interim relief to rapper Vedan in bail plea

Kochi, Aug 19, (PTI) A temporary relief for rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, came on Tuesday as the Kerala High Court directed the prosecution not to arrest him until his anticipatory bail petition is reconsidered.

Justice Bechu Thomas heard Vedan's pre-arrest bail plea and directed the Director General of Prosecution not to proceed with his arrest until a further hearing is held in the case.

The court has impleaded the victim as the third respondent in the case.

On Tuesday, it heard from the victim’s counsel, who claimed that two more women had submitted complaints against Vedan to the Kerala Chief Minister, alleging that he is a repeat offender.

The court also asked the counsel how she could substantiate the claim that Vedan was a repeat offender.

The court asked whether any case has been registered on the basis of the fresh complaints against Vedan.

Earlier, it had heard from Vedan’s counsel, who maintained that the relationship between the accused and the complainant was consensual. The hearing on the petition will continue on Wednesday.

Last month, Thrikkakara police registered a rape case against Vedan following a complaint by a doctor, who alleged that the rapper had sexually harassed her multiple times between 2021 and 2023 after promising to marry her.

Since the incident, Vedan has been absconding, and the police recently issued a lookout notice for him.

He had earlier been arrested in narcotics and wildlife cases, but later secured bail in both.