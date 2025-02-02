Rape-murder accused held after encounter with police in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A man accused in the gang-rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday after a gunfight with police in which he sustained injuries to his leg, officials said. The accused, who was arrested after a brief encounter on Bandhla road under the Budhana police station area in Muzaffarnagar district, has been shifted to a hospital, circle officer Gajendra Pal Singh told reporters.

The victim woman was allegedly raped by three persons, including a relative of hers, before being strangulated to death last month.

The accused also burnt her body in an attempt to destroy evidence, Singh said, adding that police registered a case in this matter on January 31.

While one of the accused was arrested earlier, one accused is still at large after the arrest made on Sunday, the officer said. PTI COR ABN ARI