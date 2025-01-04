Rape-murder of 12-year-old girl: Kalyan court remands accused couple in 14-day judicial custody

Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) The couple arrested in connection with the rape, torture and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district was on Saturday remanded in judicial custody till January 18.

Vishal Gawli allegedly abducted the girl with the help of his wife Sakshi Gawli from Chakki Naka area of Kalyan on December 23 when she was playing outside her house. He allegedly raped and killed her. The couple then took the body in an autorickshaw to Bapgaon on Kalyan-Padgha road and dumped it there, as per police.

The couple's extended two-day police remand ended on Saturday, after which they were produced in the court of District and Additional Sessions Judge VA Patravale in Kalyan.

While police sought further remand of three days, the court rejected the request, Vishal Gawli's lawyer Sanjay Dhanke said.

During the hearing on Saturday, the victim's lawyers Neeraj Kumar and Sanjay Mishra urged the court to extend Vishal Gawli and Sakshi Gawli's police remand for further probe, but Judge Patravale rejected the plea and remanded the two in 14-day judicial custody.

The victim's lawyer Neeraj Kumar said police have managed to trace Vishal Gawli's mobile phone, which the accused had sold to a lodge owner in Shegaon in Buldhana district for Rs 5000.

The accused had told police he had disposed of the phone at Kasara Ghat, Kumar added.

Police officials said the lodge owner has been contacted to ensure the phone is handed over for probe purposes, adding that a motorcycle linked to the crime has also been impounded.

Speaking to reporters later, Vishal Gawli's lawyer Dhanke claimed the accused's family was getting threats from self-proclaimed vigilantes. He sought police protection for the kin of the couple. PTI COR BNM