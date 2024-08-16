Rape-murder site of Kolkata doctor tampered, alleges NCW

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The site where the 31-year-old doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in a Kolkata hospital underwent sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence, the NCW has alleged, noting that the crime scene should have been sealed immediately by the police.

Reacting to media reports the NCW initiated an inquiry into the case. On 10 August 2024, the Commission addressed a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, demanding immediate action and a thorough investigation into the incident.

To ensure a comprehensive investigation, the NCW constituted a two-member Inquiry Committee, comprising NCW member Delina Khondgup and advocate Soma Chaudhary from the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.

The Committee arrived in Kolkata on 12 August and has since been rigorously examining the circumstances surrounding the trainee doctor’s death.

The Committee’s preliminary findings revealed alarming lapses in the hospital’s security and infrastructure.

It found that no security guards were present during the incident, leaving on-call duty interns, doctors and nurses vulnerable during the night shifts.

Additionally, the hospital was found to lack basic amenities for female medical staff, with poorly maintained washrooms, inadequate lighting and no proper security measures in place.

The inquiry also highlighted serious concerns regarding the investigation. The questioning of the former Principal, who resigned after the incident, remains incomplete, the NCW said in its preliminary report.

The Committee urged that this aspect be thoroughly investigated without delay. PTI UZM AS AS