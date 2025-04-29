Rape of Bhopal college students: Fifth accused held; another victim lodges complaint

Bhopal, Apr 29 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested the fifth accused in connection with the alleged rape and blackmailing of some female students of a college in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a senior official said.

One more victim also came forward to file a complaint in connection with the incident, based on which a case was registered and investigation was being conducted, he said.

"Today, one more accused has been arrested and further action is being taken," Bhopal's Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra told PTI.

"One more victim has also come forward and lodged a complaint," he said.

It was complained that the accused persons raped the girl students by hiding their identity and blackmailed them by making videos.

On Monday, the fourth victim had alleged that an accused molested her and pressured her to convert her religion.

Four accused, including main accused Farhan Ali, have been arrested in this case so far, police said.

The city police had registered a case on April 25 for alleged rape of three girl students in a Bhopal-based private college and then blackmailing them by making objectionable videos. The police then arrested three accused, including Farhan Ali.

Ali Khan, the fourth accused in the case who was absconding, was arrested on Monday.

After the case came to light, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government will not tolerate 'jihad or love jihad' in the state and the criminals will not be spared at any cost.

Earlier in the day, taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) constituted a three-member inquiry committee, headed by retired IPS officer and former Jharkhand Director General of Police Nirmal Kaur.

Meanwhile, a case of rape and blackmailing of girl students has also come to light in an engineering college in Indore.

Police officials say they were trying to investigate this matter thoroughly and will bring everything to the fore. PTI ADU NP