Rape of Bhopal college students: Main accused booked for attempt to murder

Bhopal, May 4 (PTI) An attempt to murder charge for `attacking' police personnel has been slapped against the main accused in the case of alleged rape of girl students of a Bhopal college, an official said on Sunday.

Farhan Ali, the accused, was injured while allegedly trying to escape from police custody on Friday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla said Ali tried to snatch the pistol of a sub-inspector, and the weapon fired during the scuffle that ensued, causing Ali an injury in the leg.

A separate First Information Report was registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 109 (attempt to murder) at Ratibad police station, she said.

The police team was going to Bilkisganj looking for another accused in the case, named Abrar, and also for collecting evidence, Shukla said.

When they reached Sarwar village under the Ratibad police station area, Ali said he wanted to attend nature's call. When the vehicle stopped, he allegedly tried to snatch a pistol from a sub-inspector, and received a bullet injury during the scuffle, the DCP said.

Five persons including Ali have been arrested so far for allegedly raping girl students and blackmailing them by making videos of the act. After the case came to light last month, an FIR was registered at Ashoka Garden police station under BNS sections 64 (rape) and 61 (gang-rape) besides the Information Technology Act and the Freedom of Religion Act.

The first complaint in the case was filed by three girl students on April 25. Later, another girl filed a similar complaint.

According to the complainants, the accused had approached them under false identities.

Taking suo motu notice of the case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted an inquiry committee headed by retired IPS officer Nirmal Kaur.