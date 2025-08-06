Rape of HIV-infected girl at shelter: Court grants bail to four of five accused

Latur, Aug 6 (PTI) Four of five individuals arrested in connection with the alleged rape of an HIV infected minor girl at a shelter home in Latur district were granted bail by the sessions court on Wednesday.

The court rejected the bail application of the main accused, Amit Waghmare.

The court granted bail to Sevalay founder Ravi Bapatle, its superintendent Rachna Bapatle, employee Rani Waghmare, and Pooja Waghmare on the bonds of Rs 1 lakh each.

The girl was allegedly raped over two years at the children’s shelter home in Latur district and forced to terminate her pregnancy.

As per the complaint filed by the girl at Dhoki police station in her native Dharashiv district, the incidents took place between July 13, 2023, and July 23 this year at Sevalay, a home for HIV-infected children in Hasegaon here.

She was allegedly raped by an employee of the shelter four times. He also threatened her not to disclose the ordeal to anyone. The shelter management did not help her and even tore up a letter she had marked for officials and dropped into a complaint box, according to the police.

After she fell ill, she was taken to a hospital where tests showed that she was four months pregnant, following which the accused got a doctor to perform an abortion procedure without her consent, police had said earlier.

The main accused, Amit Ankush Waghmare, was arrested on July 26. PTI COR NSK