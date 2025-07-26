Rape of HIV-infected girl at shelter home: four sent in police custody

Latur (Maharashtra), July 26 (PTI) A court here on Saturday remanded four persons arrested in connection with the alleged rape of an HIV-inflected minor girl in police custody for two days.

The main accused in the case was arrested during the day, police said.

The girl was allegedly raped over a period of two years at a children's shelter home in Latur district and forced to terminate her pregnancy.

As per the complaint filed by the girl in Dhoki police station in her native Dharashiv district, the incidents took place between July 13, 2023, and July 23 this year at Sevalay, a home for HIV-infected children in Hasegaon here.

She was allegedly raped by an employee of the shelter home four times. He also threatened her to not disclose the ordeal to anyone. The institution's management did not help her and even tore up a letter she had marked for officials and dropped into a complaint box, a police official said.

After she fell ill, she was taken to a hospital where tests revealed she was four months pregnant, following which the accused got a doctor to perform an abortion procedure without her consent, the official added.

Sevalay founder Ravi Bapatle, its superintendent Rachna Bapatle, employee Rani Waghmare and Pooja Waghmare were arrested in the case on Friday and produced before the court in the morning.

Main accused Amit Waghmare was arrested on Saturday evening. He will be presented in the court on Sunday, police said.

Earlier, due to the confusion of victim, one Amit Mahamuni was also detained, but after finding that he had nothing to do with the crime, he was released, the official said. PTI COR KRK