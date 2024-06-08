Rape victim attempts suicide in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her school principal, attempted suicide by jumping in front of a goods train on Saturday, police said.

The girl has been admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition, they said.

DK Mishra is posted as the principal in Rambali Sharma Saraswati Bal Mandir School located in Bharwari Municipal Council under Kokhraj police station area.

A video of the principal in an objectionable condition with the girl, a resident of a village in the police station area, went viral on social media four days ago.

After investigating the viral video, a case was registered against the principal on the basis of the complaint of the victim's family.

The case was registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, IT Act and POCSO Act.

A team was formed by Circle Officer Sirathu Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma to investigate the case and arrest the accused.

Vishwakarma said that the teenage girl had attempted suicide by jumping in front of a freight train on the Delhi-Howrah railway line on Saturday.

The teenage girl was seriously injured after being hit by the train. On getting information, the police reached the spot and admitted her to the district hospital for treatment.

He said that according to the family members, the girl attempted suicide after being upset due to the objectionable video going viral.