Rape victim dies in childbirth; case registered

Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) A case of rape has been registered at Vashi police station after an 18-year-old girl died in childbirth, an official said on Tuesday.

A `zero' FIR was registered and transferred to Dighi police station in Raigad district as the alleged crime took place in Dighi, he said.

Accused Hemant, resident of Shriwardhan, and the victim met at a computer class and became friends sometime last year.

He allegedly raped her on two occasions, following which the girl became pregnant, as per the complaint lodged by her parents.

The girl then shifted to Vashi with her parents. On July 18, she was found lying in the bathroom in a pool of blood with a newly delivered male infant beside her.

She was declared dead at hospital while the child died two days later.

A case of rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 64 was registered and further probe was on, the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet. PTI COR KRK