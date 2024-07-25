Rape victim hangs self in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by her uncle, committed suicide by hanging herself in Rajasthan's Churu, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman was raped by her uncle, who had recorded a video of the act and sent it to another relative. Due to this, she committed suicide by hanging herself. Ramgarh SHO Pushpendra Jhajharia said the accused has been arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman's family.

The body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem, he said, adding that the matter is being further investigated. PTI AG NB