New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed that more than half of Jamshedpur's vital industrial hub has remained in regulatory limbo since 2015 while the SEZ project for Adani Power in Godda was "rapidly" approved in 2019, and said the "sad state of affairs" reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priorities.

He alleged that the Modi government has delayed granting forest and environmental clearances to projects, hindering development.

Ramesh expressed confidence that the people of Jamshedpur voted for leaders who will stand by them and for them -- Banna Gupta (Jamshedpur West) and Ajoy Kumar (Jamshedpur East).

Voting in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly polls including in Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West seats was held on Wednesday.

"More than half of Jamshedpur’s vital industrial hub - the Adityapur Industrial Area - has remained in regulatory limbo since 2015. This Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is home to 1,200 units, including 11 large-scale, 64 small-scale, and 166 tiny industries.

"In 2015, the Jharkhand State Industry Department provided clarifications regarding 54 acres of forest land within the 276-acre Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at the Adityapur Industrial Zone," the Congress leader pointed out.

"However, the non-bioloigcal PM's government has delayed granting forest and environmental clearances, hindering development. While this project has languished, the Union Government in 2019 rapidly approved a Rs 14,000 crore SEZ project for Adani Power in Godda," he said.

Ramesh said the "sad state of affairs reflects on the PM's priorities and the Jharkhand BJP leadership -- which is entirely subordinate to the PM and has failed to secure anything for the state in the last 10 years".

The second phase of voting in the state is on November 20 and the counting of votes is on November 23. PTI ASK RT